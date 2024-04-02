Create New Account
Device Juggling: Multitasking's Memory Toll
Finding Genius Podcast
🤔 Are you sacrificing efficiency for the sake of juggling devices?

🤝 Join with Maggie Jackson to dive into the hidden costs of multitasking.

🤯 Research reveals that due to the multitasking not only do we perform worse in the moment, but over time, heavy multitaskers lose the ability to filter relevant information.

mindfulnessmultitaskingtech stress

