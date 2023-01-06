JUSTINIAN DECEPTION | ROMLEY STEWART
The legal systems, Courts, Governments... are ALL FRAUDULENT!
FRAUD negates all contracts! This goes for banking too!
The entire world has been defrauded!
Everyone needs to listen to what Romley has to say!
The "Justinian Deception" is on Rumble and YouTube
JUSTINIAN-DECEPTION https://rumble.com/c/c-1196404
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JustinianDeception
This video is mirrored from BitChute
DECEIVED-INTO-CONSENT | JUSTINIAN DECEPTION | ROMLEY STEWART
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n632107yVpYG/
