[Dec 1, 2015] Are Stars Really Angels? (8.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

So, I've been revisiting the Scriptures (and the book of Enoch) concerning the nature of stars. It seems quite clear to me that the texts tell you point-blank, the stars are not what monkey-man science would have us believe, but rather that they are sentient beings, we call "angels." Enoch refers to them as a class of angels known as "the luminaries." IF this is true, then it helps to explain a lot of things - namely their movements in the heavens.


