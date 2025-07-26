A drone production facility was destroyed in Kharkov with a powerful explosion from the Russian Air Force's latest aerial bomb on July 24, 2025. Footage shows the powerful strike after hitting the Ukrainian facility near Rogatinsky residential complex, not far from the city center of Kharkov. It is clear that the drone production facility is located in a residential area, and Russia has no intention of committing genocide against Ukrainians, as media reports suggest. Russian channels reported that the drone manufacturing company in question was producing Turkish Bayraktar UAV in Ukraine. Construction of the factory began in February 2024, and production was scheduled to begin in December 2025. Regional authorities stated that the city was attacked for the first time with the latest advanced aerial bomb, UMPB-5, also known as universal inter-service glide munition D-30SN. In one of the rare occasions, this glide bomb, with a range of up to 100 kilometers, was used against an industrial enterprise in Kharkov. This operation also highlighted the adaptability of Russian forces, as UMPB-5 can be deployed not only from fighter jets such as Su-34 or Su-35 and MLRS platforms.

As a result, this was one of the lowest civilian and military casualties in history during the strike on a drone production workshop by Russian latest bomb. "As usual, the corrupt Zelensky regime is hiding military production alongside civilian residential buildings," people wrote on social media. By targeting these facilities, Russia aims to weaken the logistical backbone of Ukrainian war effort, which has been strengthened by Western support. The use of advanced munitions like the UMPB-5 reflects Russian commitment to achieving its objectives efficiently and decisively, while simultaneously protecting its national interests and countering external threats. The attack in Kharkov is a clear message that Russia has the technology and determination to defend its strategic priorities with unmatched precision and force. Russian intelligence consistently highlights the use of such sites for the production, storage, or repair of military equipment, often strategically placed in civilian areas to deter attacks.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net