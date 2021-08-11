© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Glimpse at Ethiopia's Descent Into Becoming Mordor
Follow
2
Share
Report
666 views • August 11, 2021
A horrendous reality where on both sides of the coin you can see this isn't going to end well. Is anyone out there really questioning the forces behind it all? Sustainable Development Goals and the Belt & Road Initiative, and the people behind them is a very likely thread worthy of pursuance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.