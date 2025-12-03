BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PAUL BLART - MALL COP ARRESTS 19 YEAR-OLD GIRL ILLEGALLY, HER SCUMBAG DAD HELPS
America at War
America at War
167 views • 1 day ago

This scumbag wearing the mall cop uniform needs a swift kick, right into the cage he put this young lady in! He needs a taste, him and "Dad" both


A Dad is supposed to help his children

Well dad... that is NOT exactly what we see here is it?


You moron... GOVERNMENT is the only real threat that any of us face!

Instead of protecting your daughter from it, you helped them railroad her

with pure bullspit and speculation!


What a punk, both of them!

Sue their asses off girl!


original video:

COP ARRESTS 19 YEAR-OLD GIRL ILLEGALLY, HER DAD HELPS

https://youtu.be/gtch4Z2Ki9U

constitutionevilmoneycongresspolicegovernmentcourtlawbankphotographycorporationadmiralty
