PAUL BLART - MALL COP ARRESTS 19 YEAR-OLD GIRL ILLEGALLY, HER SCUMBAG DAD HELPS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This scumbag wearing the mall cop uniform needs a swift kick, right into the cage he put this young lady in! He needs a taste, him and "Dad" both
A Dad is supposed to help his children
Well dad... that is NOT exactly what we see here is it?
You moron... GOVERNMENT is the only real threat that any of us face!
Instead of protecting your daughter from it, you helped them railroad her
with pure bullspit and speculation!
What a punk, both of them!
Sue their asses off girl!
original video:
COP ARRESTS 19 YEAR-OLD GIRL ILLEGALLY, HER DAD HELPS