© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cartoon | Court film d'animation • Donald J. Trump "The Best"!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • January 11, 2021
Capté ce petit film sur Twitter.
Je ne sais pas qui est l'auteur, mais un grand merci à lui, son travail est superbe !
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Parler :
https://parler.com/profile/MargueriteRothe/posts
CloutHub :
https://app.clouthub.com/private/c1e103c2-f2c4-4ad3-9909-ef5bd2293a1e
GAB :
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Je ne sais pas qui est l'auteur, mais un grand merci à lui, son travail est superbe !
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Parler :
https://parler.com/profile/MargueriteRothe/posts
CloutHub :
https://app.clouthub.com/private/c1e103c2-f2c4-4ad3-9909-ef5bd2293a1e
GAB :
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.