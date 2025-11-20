Footage shows the liberated Shakhtersky district in Krasnoarmeysk/Pokrovsk. Russian servicemen are providing medical assistance, distributing medicines and food to local civilians.

Anyone who wants to leave is evacuated to a safe area and housed in temporary accommodation. During inspections of residential yards, troops also sweep the area for explosives, destroying any dangerous devices on the spot with controlled charges.

Adding:

Putin said Ukrainian troops must be given the chance to lay down their weapons and surrender.

Around 15 Ukrainian battalions are encircled on the Kupyansk front, he noted.

Gerasimov added that conditions for surrender in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk/Pokrovsk are already in place, but many Ukrainian soldiers cannot surrender because their own side threatens them with fire.

Adding:

Gerasimov added that troops of the joint grouping are advancing on almost every axis.

He announced that the city of Kupyansk has been liberated, and that more than 80% of Volchansk is under Russian control. Russian forces are also pushing forward in Seversk, he said.

Adding:

Ukrainian forces failed to break through from Kupyansk, the commander of Russia’s Southern Group reported.

Adding:

Putin expressed full confidence that the military will carry out all assigned objectives.

Adding:

Russian forces have broken into the residential district of Krasny Liman in Donbass.

Units of the Russian army advanced into the Kommunalny microdistrict from the direction of Maslyakovka, which has effectively become part of the city. Troops have already secured sections of Pushkin, Pokalchuk, Gvardeyskaya, Vostochnaya, Donetskaya, Khvoinaya, and Sosnovaya streets.

Russian forces also achieved new gains in nearby Yampol — a key settlement west of Krasny Liman for advancing on this axis.

For several days, Ukrainian units, including special forces, tried to mount counterattacks around Krasny Liman and Yampol, but all attempts failed.

The liberation of Krasny Liman and Yampol will open a direct path for Russian forces to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.