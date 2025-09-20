BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡⚡ RIP! AMERICA IS FINISHED -FROM KIRK TO WAR
End the global reset
End the global reset
most biblical teachers are still in denial that the United States of America is in Bible prophecy. this is just a dreadful mistake as the rapture is. this is leaving most off guard for what is building up to happen in the near future if not just imminent. The attention of the people is on the assassination of Charlie Kirk however. does this have anything to do with world conditions right now? this video is not about Charlie Kirk only. It is about the destruction of the United States and where it is prophesied in three cases. and I am bringing forth a couple of theories that makes the most sense.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU

newscivil warcharlie kirkassassinationmartyr
