Coups R US - American forced regime changes and their aftermath

John Foster Dulles said our policy is global now. US started as a continental Empire clearing out the native peoples. Then we became an overseas Empire by taking islands in various parts of the world. Then after WWII, we became a Global Empire. Hawaii 1893 Lili uokolam’s overthrow. Guatemala 1954 Arbenz’s overthrow. Libya 2011 Muamar Gadhafi killed.

US always had a variety of tools to use in attacks on other countries. Economic Sanctions are often just the beginning. USA also likes to put military pressure on countries they’re looking at. And there has to be an effort to demonize the country and the leader of that country particularly in our own press and in the press of that leader’s own country.

Americans like to believe we’re interviewing to overthrow evil people. If that’s true you have to make the leader look evil.

We call it American Exceptionalism. It means that we have a responsibility for the whole world and we need to make rules for the rest of the world because without us there would be chaos.

Hawaii 1893 – Puerto Rico 1891 – Philippines 1898 – Cuba 1898 – Nicaragua 1901 – Honduras 1912 & 1963 – Iran 1953 – Guatemala 1954 – Thailand 1957 – Laos 1960 – Congo 1960 – Turkey 1960 & 1980 – Ecuador 1961 – South Vietnam 1963 – Dominican Republic 1963 – Brazil 1964 – Bolivia 1964 & 1971 – Indonesia 1965 – Panama 1968 & 1989 – Cambodia 1970 – Chile 1973 – Argentina 1976 – Grenada 1983 – Haiti 1994 – Afghanistan 2001 – Iraq 2003 – Libya 2011 – Ukraine 2013-14