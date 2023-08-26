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Tactical PE Featuring: (Strapped) Man shoots through door at would-be burglars
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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28 views • August 26, 2023

Presented on US Sports by One Shot Fight Enders:

DISCOVER HOW TO STOP ANY ATTACK WITH THESE ONE SHOT AND AVOID SPENDING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON INEFFECTIVE MARTIAL ARTS CLASSES

https://bit.ly/3KZk2Ia
and
Gritr Sports (Formerly 1800GunsnAmmo)
Shop the best deals at exclusive prices at the 1800GunsAndAmmo Best Deals Page! https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmoDeals0323

On today's show, another real-life illustration on why we all have to be prepared for the worst warriors. Today's world is unfortunately a violent one. Being armed, trained and ready is increasingly necessary. Your life may depend on it.

Video credits:
New York Post
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@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3OQpb6v

Self Defense Company
https://bit.ly/3KZk2Ia

FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth
@ Apple - https://apple.co/47LoUdL

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
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gunstaserself defensepolice911kniveshelpfighthome invasiontactical flashlight
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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