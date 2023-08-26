Tactical PE Featuring: (Strapped) Man shoots through door at would-be burglars

Presented on US Sports by One Shot Fight Enders:
DISCOVER HOW TO STOP ANY ATTACK WITH THESE ONE SHOT AND AVOID SPENDING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON INEFFECTIVE MARTIAL ARTS CLASSES
https://bit.ly/3KZk2Ia
and
Gritr Sports (Formerly 1800GunsnAmmo)
Shop the best deals at exclusive prices at the 1800GunsAndAmmo Best Deals Page! https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmoDeals0323
On today's show, another real-life illustration on why we all have to be prepared for the worst warriors. Today's world is unfortunately a violent one. Being armed, trained and ready is increasingly necessary. Your life may depend on it.
Video credits:
New York Post
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3qW0VYJ
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3OQpb6v
Self Defense Company
https://bit.ly/3KZk2Ia
FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth
@ Apple - https://apple.co/47LoUdL
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.