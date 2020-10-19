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MORE DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS ABOUT TO BE USED ON US!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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443 views • October 19, 2020
Please do not fall for their AGENDA!
this is a setup from the beginning!
This is just another way that they are destroying lives!
Please share this info!

If you would like to donate to help me continue to cover these topics, this is my Paypal Email
Paypal Email: paypal.me/erikseesall

Snail Mail:
5365 S STRAITS HWY, APT 37, INDIAN RIVER MI, 49749
Email: [email protected]
Thank you all!

LINKS:
https://news.yahoo.com/boeing-general...

NATIONAL GUARD VIDEO:
https://youtu.be/PooZKFxMyBY

GEOSTORM VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tax5l...

Back Up Channel Links:
YouTube: ErikSeesAll2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJs...
Bitchute: ErikSeesAll: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sXiR...

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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmNzoURoLihFMBlvzLawPQ

ErikSeesAll2
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Keywords
censorshiphoaxdeceptionliespreppingmind controlcommunismpropagandasurvivalunainwo1984agenda 21transhumanismcoronamasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemicscamdemiccurfewstv is a weapon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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