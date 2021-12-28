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Do Not Covid Jab Your Children Ever!
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62 views • December 28, 2021
Dr. Samuel Sigiloff speaks on the Stew Peters show about the dangers of the Covid drug injection. Dr. Peter McCullough also speaks out. Spike protein generation is unnatural in the human body and it causes the body to attack itself, which is "alarmingly dangerous." Under no circumstances should the Covid drug be injected into a child.
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