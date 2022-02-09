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War 3: the Jews against the non Jews Fauci Putin Biden
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29 views • February 09, 2022
Donations are welcome so me and my father can go to Mexico so we're not slaughtered in Europe in a war over the Ukraine:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Links to all articles used in this broadcast:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XWdKH6y5mdhwONvQAqgLhcYbaj7lIUAw/view?usp=sharing
Google News - Search
https://news.google.com/search?q=ukraine&;hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Ukraine latest updates: US, Germany in ‘lockstep’, says Biden | Ukraine-Russia crisis News | Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/7/macron-takes-leading-role-ukraine-liveblog
Russia sends warships toward Black Sea as Europe ramps up Ukraine crisis diplomacy - The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/02/08/ukraine-russia-biden-putin-macron/
No, Russia will not invade Ukraine | Ukraine-Russia crisis | Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/2/9/no-russia-will-not-invade-ukraine
Ukraine’s Zelensky Wants to Fend Off Russia—and America, Too - WSJ
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-russia-invasion-zelensky-biden-11644334948
Putin Says the West Is Goading Russia Into War With Ukraine—and Many Russians Agree - WSJ
https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-says-the-west-is-goading-russia-into-warwithukraineand-many-russians-agree-11644316200
Jew World Order
http://web.archive.org/web/20220204104757/http://www.jewworldorder.org/
Russia 'successfully tests' its unplugged internet - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-50902496
Ukraine crisis: Macron says Putin pledges no new Ukraine escalation - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60299790
Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS
https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/
Vladimir Putin says Russia will not invade Ukraine but sends warning to West | ITV News
https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-28/russia-says-no-room-for-compromise-over-ukraine-as-tensions-mount
SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf Full text of _The Jew World Order Unmasked_.pdf
https://ingridberg.com/filer/SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf
Alphabetical list of Jewish world leaders
https://moishekohen.wordpress.com/2017/10/21/alphabetical-list-of-jewish-leaders/
List of Jewish heads of state and government - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Jewish_heads_of_state_and_government
World's 50 most influential Jews - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/jewish-world/jewish-features/worlds-50-most-influential-jews-176071
jews in government at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jews+in+government&;t=opera&ia=web
Jew Lists | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/
Jewish Jesuits | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/jewish-jesuits/
Lists of Jews in politics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lists_of_Jews_in_politics
List of Jewish American politicians - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Jewish_American_politicians
List of 28 Jews in Creepy Joe Biden’s Cabinet – History Reviewed
http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/list-of-28-jews-in-creepy-joe-bidens-cabinet/
History Reviewed – The Truth they are hiding from you
http://historyreviewed.best/
henrymakow.com - Exposing Feminism and The New World Order
https://www.savethemales.ca/????./
Buried Treasure: Trudeau Sells Off All CANADIAN GOLD, Selling Gold Industry To China
https://capforcanada.com/buried-by-media-trudeau-sells-off-all-canadian-gold-sells-gold-industry-to-china/
(4) TRUDEAU_IS_JEWISH (u/TRUDEAU_IS_JEWISH) - Reddit
https://www.reddit.com/user/TRUDEAU_IS_JEWISH/
The Jewish Takeover Of Canada | Real Jew News
https://www.realjewnews.com/?p=705/
Justin Trudeau - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_Trudeau
Margaret Trudeau - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Trudeau
Kemper jewish geneology at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Kemper+jewish+geneology&;t=opera&ia=web
KEMPER - kemper meaning - Jewish Genealogy
https://www.hebrewsurnames.com/KEMPER
Hitler a Crypto-Jew? | 800 Pound Gorilla
http://web.archive.org/web/20141017141144/http://ehpg.wordpress.com/2009/03/22/hitler-a-crypto-jew/
Hitler a Jew? - Israel Today | Israel News
http://web.archive.org/web/20160324160215/http://www.israeltoday.co.il/default.aspx?tabid=178&;nid=10957
10052902852 (710×922)
https://storage.ning.com/topology/rest/1.0/file/get/10052902852?profile=RESIZE_710x&;height=600
FKF2w6sVEAQi50G (954×1239)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FKF2w6sVEAQi50G?format=jpg&;name=large
The Economic Comic (Make Serfdom Great Again) (@KenEcoComic) / Twitter
https://mobile.twitter.com/kenecocomic
FK37DHSVIAE7Yu- (1375×763)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FK37DHSVIAE7Yu-?format=jpg&;name=large
5G - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5G#cite_ref-India+Israel_dev_5G_154-0
5G Was created in Israel and is Part of Sterilizing the Goyim (non-Jew) — Not Allowed in Israel - Prepare For Change
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/03/09/5g-wa
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Links to all articles used in this broadcast:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XWdKH6y5mdhwONvQAqgLhcYbaj7lIUAw/view?usp=sharing
Google News - Search
https://news.google.com/search?q=ukraine&;hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Ukraine latest updates: US, Germany in ‘lockstep’, says Biden | Ukraine-Russia crisis News | Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/2/7/macron-takes-leading-role-ukraine-liveblog
Russia sends warships toward Black Sea as Europe ramps up Ukraine crisis diplomacy - The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/02/08/ukraine-russia-biden-putin-macron/
No, Russia will not invade Ukraine | Ukraine-Russia crisis | Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/2/9/no-russia-will-not-invade-ukraine
Ukraine’s Zelensky Wants to Fend Off Russia—and America, Too - WSJ
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraine-russia-invasion-zelensky-biden-11644334948
Putin Says the West Is Goading Russia Into War With Ukraine—and Many Russians Agree - WSJ
https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-says-the-west-is-goading-russia-into-warwithukraineand-many-russians-agree-11644316200
Jew World Order
http://web.archive.org/web/20220204104757/http://www.jewworldorder.org/
Russia 'successfully tests' its unplugged internet - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-50902496
Ukraine crisis: Macron says Putin pledges no new Ukraine escalation - BBC News
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60299790
Israel Hosts Cyber Pandemic Exercise Simulating Cyberattack on Financial System with 10 Countries, IMF, World Bank & BIS
https://sociable.co/web/israel-cyber-pandemic-exercise-simulating-cyberattack-global-financial-system/
Vladimir Putin says Russia will not invade Ukraine but sends warning to West | ITV News
https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-28/russia-says-no-room-for-compromise-over-ukraine-as-tensions-mount
SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf Full text of _The Jew World Order Unmasked_.pdf
https://ingridberg.com/filer/SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf
Alphabetical list of Jewish world leaders
https://moishekohen.wordpress.com/2017/10/21/alphabetical-list-of-jewish-leaders/
List of Jewish heads of state and government - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Jewish_heads_of_state_and_government
World's 50 most influential Jews - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/jewish-world/jewish-features/worlds-50-most-influential-jews-176071
jews in government at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jews+in+government&;t=opera&ia=web
Jew Lists | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/
Jewish Jesuits | Subverted Nation
http://www.subvertednation.net/jew-lists/jewish-jesuits/
Lists of Jews in politics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lists_of_Jews_in_politics
List of Jewish American politicians - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Jewish_American_politicians
List of 28 Jews in Creepy Joe Biden’s Cabinet – History Reviewed
http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/list-of-28-jews-in-creepy-joe-bidens-cabinet/
History Reviewed – The Truth they are hiding from you
http://historyreviewed.best/
henrymakow.com - Exposing Feminism and The New World Order
https://www.savethemales.ca/????./
Buried Treasure: Trudeau Sells Off All CANADIAN GOLD, Selling Gold Industry To China
https://capforcanada.com/buried-by-media-trudeau-sells-off-all-canadian-gold-sells-gold-industry-to-china/
(4) TRUDEAU_IS_JEWISH (u/TRUDEAU_IS_JEWISH) - Reddit
https://www.reddit.com/user/TRUDEAU_IS_JEWISH/
The Jewish Takeover Of Canada | Real Jew News
https://www.realjewnews.com/?p=705/
Justin Trudeau - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_Trudeau
Margaret Trudeau - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Trudeau
Kemper jewish geneology at DuckDuckGo
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Kemper+jewish+geneology&;t=opera&ia=web
KEMPER - kemper meaning - Jewish Genealogy
https://www.hebrewsurnames.com/KEMPER
Hitler a Crypto-Jew? | 800 Pound Gorilla
http://web.archive.org/web/20141017141144/http://ehpg.wordpress.com/2009/03/22/hitler-a-crypto-jew/
Hitler a Jew? - Israel Today | Israel News
http://web.archive.org/web/20160324160215/http://www.israeltoday.co.il/default.aspx?tabid=178&;nid=10957
10052902852 (710×922)
https://storage.ning.com/topology/rest/1.0/file/get/10052902852?profile=RESIZE_710x&;height=600
FKF2w6sVEAQi50G (954×1239)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FKF2w6sVEAQi50G?format=jpg&;name=large
The Economic Comic (Make Serfdom Great Again) (@KenEcoComic) / Twitter
https://mobile.twitter.com/kenecocomic
FK37DHSVIAE7Yu- (1375×763)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FK37DHSVIAE7Yu-?format=jpg&;name=large
5G - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5G#cite_ref-India+Israel_dev_5G_154-0
5G Was created in Israel and is Part of Sterilizing the Goyim (non-Jew) — Not Allowed in Israel - Prepare For Change
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/03/09/5g-wa
Keywords
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