© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mariupol residents receive humanitarian aid
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 16, 2022
RT.
Humanitarian aid is being provided to those remaining in the conflict-ravaged city of Mariupol as people start to rebuild their lives. RT reports from one of the distribution points.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13xxsr-mariupol-residents-receive-humanitarian-aid.html
Humanitarian aid is being provided to those remaining in the conflict-ravaged city of Mariupol as people start to rebuild their lives. RT reports from one of the distribution points.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13xxsr-mariupol-residents-receive-humanitarian-aid.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.