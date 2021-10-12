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OPINION RANT: "trust the science?" and related bits of wisdom
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20 views • October 12, 2021
Should you "trust the science"? Perhaps.
But it helps to first figure out what knowledge is, what science is -
and who and what may use or misuse them.
References
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eKjYe5Q1HCC8/
https://reason.com/2021/06/09/anthony-fauci-science-critics-covid-19-chuck-todd/
https://www.history.com/news/the-infamous-40-year-tuskegee-study
https://www.history.com/news/the-father-of-modern-gynecology-performed-shocking-experiments-on-slaves
https://www.truenewshub.com/dailywire/owens-the-anti-science-left-doesnt-want-you-asking-questions/
https://peltthepundits.com/2021/10/big-pharma-is-the-largest-drug-cartel-on-earth
https://archive.ph/BL1J2
https://skepticalscience.com/
https://getoutspoken.com/science/gay-activist-blasted-incompetent-idiot-fauci-during-1980s-aids-crisis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diana_W._Bianchi
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
But it helps to first figure out what knowledge is, what science is -
and who and what may use or misuse them.
References
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eKjYe5Q1HCC8/
https://reason.com/2021/06/09/anthony-fauci-science-critics-covid-19-chuck-todd/
https://www.history.com/news/the-infamous-40-year-tuskegee-study
https://www.history.com/news/the-father-of-modern-gynecology-performed-shocking-experiments-on-slaves
https://www.truenewshub.com/dailywire/owens-the-anti-science-left-doesnt-want-you-asking-questions/
https://peltthepundits.com/2021/10/big-pharma-is-the-largest-drug-cartel-on-earth
https://archive.ph/BL1J2
https://skepticalscience.com/
https://getoutspoken.com/science/gay-activist-blasted-incompetent-idiot-fauci-during-1980s-aids-crisis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diana_W._Bianchi
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
Keywords
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