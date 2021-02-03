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Money as Debt (2006) Documentary
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3 views • February 03, 2021
Money as Debt is a 2006 animated documentary film by Canadian artist and filmmaker Paul Grignon about the monetary systems practised through modern banking. The film presents Grignon's view of the process of money creation by banks and its historical background, and warns of his belief in its subsequent unsustainability. Subsequent Money as Debt videos include Money as Debt II Promises Unleashed (2009) and Money as Debt III: Evolution Beyond Money (2011).
"Today, most money is created as debt on a schedule by a borrower borrowing it into existence from a bank or other depository institution. This money is spent and circulated until someone puts it aside as savings or lends it a second time as existing money. Either way, as long as the money remains saved or lent, the money originally created as a loan from the bank is not available to the borrower that created it, except as another loan. The original money creation loan will be have to be paid off with the Principal of some other loan, making repayment of that loan dependent on another loan's Principal and so on, ad infinitum. Savings create an ongoing volume of Perpetual Debt for as long as the volume of savings remains unavailable to be earned on time by the borrowers that created it.
The amount of the Perpetual Debt can neither shrink nor slow down in its delivery without causing mathematically inevitable defaults. Therefore new borrowing from banks must never decrease or slow down. Otherwise people will lose their homes because of a mathematical shortage of Principal.
Our money system is only functional when it is growing. It cannot handle shrinkage, or 'de-growth' as some call it, without defaults. That makes it ill-suited even for normal economic mood swings which should be expected to be cyclical simply because everything in the Universe is cyclical."
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"Today, most money is created as debt on a schedule by a borrower borrowing it into existence from a bank or other depository institution. This money is spent and circulated until someone puts it aside as savings or lends it a second time as existing money. Either way, as long as the money remains saved or lent, the money originally created as a loan from the bank is not available to the borrower that created it, except as another loan. The original money creation loan will be have to be paid off with the Principal of some other loan, making repayment of that loan dependent on another loan's Principal and so on, ad infinitum. Savings create an ongoing volume of Perpetual Debt for as long as the volume of savings remains unavailable to be earned on time by the borrowers that created it.
The amount of the Perpetual Debt can neither shrink nor slow down in its delivery without causing mathematically inevitable defaults. Therefore new borrowing from banks must never decrease or slow down. Otherwise people will lose their homes because of a mathematical shortage of Principal.
Our money system is only functional when it is growing. It cannot handle shrinkage, or 'de-growth' as some call it, without defaults. That makes it ill-suited even for normal economic mood swings which should be expected to be cyclical simply because everything in the Universe is cyclical."
Join me on Minds
▶https://www.minds.com/dryburgh/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Personal Telegram Channel "Censored Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Business Telegram Channel "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging."
▶https://t.me/hyperwellbeing
Business Podcast "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging"
▶https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com/
Blog Posts to Your Inbox "Censored Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
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