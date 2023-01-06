Situation Update, Jan 6, 2023 - The PARALLEL ECONOMY is set to EXPLODE in 2023 (as the old economy collapses)

0:00 Intro

4:15 Positive News

7:00 Economic News

14:55 Other Financial News

20:05 Japan

25:35 Depopulation

33:20 Chroatia

35:00 Astrophysics

50:25 Vladimir Putin

54:00 Medical Dictatorship

1:01:55 Main Point

1:21:21 Special Forces Operations leader





- Good news on Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills

- Amazon announces 18,000 layoffs as Big Tech firings accelerate

- Bed Beth & Beyond likely heading into bankruptcy, run by woke idiots

- Celsius #crypto bankruptcy reveals you DON'T OWN "your" coins

- Japanese government trying to PAY families to LEAVE Tokyo #depopulation

- Three Massachusetts police die suddenly in one week... wonder why?

- UK health system (NHS) pushing body cams for nurses - #privacy invasion

- Croatians shocked to find that adopting Euro currency results in huge #inflation

- AI chat bot systems nearly as accurate as human doctors

- Why pill-pushing doctors will be replaced by AI, but naturopathic doctors won't

- Cool historical artifact: Meteorite sand glass used in King Tut's jewelry

- Climate check: Polar bear populations are so large, Canada is trying to figure out how to reduce them

- Putin launches hypersonic missile-armed frigate into Indian Ocean

- Medical dictatorship now in effect in California

- Anti-woke parallel economy will explode in 2023

- Huge migration of commerce away from Amazon

- Decentralization of commerce will be huge trend for 2023+

- Telemedicine also exploding as people flee death-pushing doctors

- Interview with Special Forces Texas border team leader





