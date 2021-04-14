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FIRE IS COMING 4.14.21
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90 views • April 14, 2021
Thank you for all of your prayers, comments, love and financial help! We love you all!!! This video is a brief message about what Father has been talking to me about for the Body of Christ these last few days. Please share it if you hear Him in the message! Also, Chuck and I want to say thank you to each of you for being part of our lives. We're asking Father for whatever He wants you to have to walk in the fullness of who you've been called to be and all you've been called to do for Him! Please leave your comments - we love hearing from you! Thank you all so much for your love and continued prayers for us. Hugs from both of us!!! Info is below:
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK: The Well Prayer Team
(Send request to join. Private group.)
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
LINK FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS: https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
https://[email protected]
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
OUR EMAIL ADDRESS:
https://[email protected]
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
PRIVATE GROUP FOR WOMEN ON FACEBOOK:
Meet Him At The Well (For women only - please send a request to join)
PRAYER TEAM ON FACEBOOK: The Well Prayer Team
(Send request to join. Private group.)
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