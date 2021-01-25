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The CCP Is Super Happy About Having Their Puppet In The Whitehouse!
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0 view • January 25, 2021
China has already stated how happy they are to have Joe Biden in charge of foreign policy. They refer to it as "Biden's new deal." This is on top of the fact that Joe Biden flew his son Hunter with him on Airforce 2 to secure a 2 billion dollar deal with the CCP. We now have a president that is owned and operated by our greatest adversary. This should work our great for the USA.
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