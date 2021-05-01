© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Southwest Airlines Flight Reportedly Booted A Passenger For Taking His Mask Off "In Between Bites"
Follow
1
Share
Report
560 views • May 01, 2021
MIRRORED
What's the deal with airline food? Try and you don't fly! (Watch)
A Southwest Airlines flight reportedly booted a passenger for taking his mask off "in between bites".
Avi Mandel claims he was told staff were "uncomfortable" that he removed his mask while eating his Twizzlers. Eventually the plane returned to the gate and a security team escorted him off the flight.
This may seem like an over-reaction, but a new federal mandate requires plane passengers to wear masks at all times!
TWIZZLES the mind!
What's the deal with airline food? Try and you don't fly! (Watch)
A Southwest Airlines flight reportedly booted a passenger for taking his mask off "in between bites".
Avi Mandel claims he was told staff were "uncomfortable" that he removed his mask while eating his Twizzlers. Eventually the plane returned to the gate and a security team escorted him off the flight.
This may seem like an over-reaction, but a new federal mandate requires plane passengers to wear masks at all times!
TWIZZLES the mind!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.