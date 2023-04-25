Acts | Pt 2 - Power Of Being | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

-website: https://www.sheridan.church -facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SheridanCC/ -instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheridan.ch... Ascension Acts 1:9-11 We have a promise Jesus is coming back Wednesday = Revelation 19 #1 addressed subject in the Bible = Faith #2 addressed subject in the Bible = 2nd Coming of Jesus (1,854x) For every mention of the 1st Coming there are 8 mentions of the 2nd Coming Revelation 19:7-9 Marriage supper of the ________? Lamb 29x Marriage In The ANE 1. The Betrothal Typically arranged marriage Marriage contract between the 2 Fathers (covenant = contract) Dowry was paid = 1 years wage (did not enter the marriage lightly) Dowry was for protection of the bride Only way to end the engagement was written decree of divorce Considered legally married but not sexual union During the Betrothal the groom would go away for around a year to build on to his father's house Groom was exempt from military service 2. The Presentation Bridegroom would return for the bride Groom would leave his home were the new addition was complete and travel to his bride's home were the bridesmaids would be on the lookout for him Upon arrival the groom would claim his bride Jesus tells a parable about the 10 virgins (bridesmaids) 3. The Ceremony Wedding Banquet 7 day celebration 1st miracle of Jesus came during a wedding banquet During the wedding banquet the bride and groom would come together in the sexual union Now watch this God the Father arranged the marriage between the Son and the Church before the foundation of the world (Eph 1) The brideprice was paid with the Blood of Jesus We are betrothed to Him Jesus is preparing a place for us John 14 Bridegroom returns to claim His bride (rapture of the church) Wedding Supper of the Lamb = Christ and the Church take their place to rule and reign Jesus will return for his bride as the angels declared in Acts 1 Active Waiting Acts 1:12-14 10 days of seeking God in prayer and in His presence Busy doing ministry we can forget about being in the Lord's presence Luke 10 = Mary & Martha Sisters go to organized chaos mode Clean house, spray febreeze, get the food in the oven Not your mother-in-law coming over; it's God Jesus arrives and Mary falls at his feet; Martha keeps working Martha got upset with Mary Jesus corrects Martha not Mary Only one thing more important than serving Jesus = Spending time with him Martha was concerned with the details that had to get done Mary was in Awe of his presence Time spent with Jesus is never wasted time Doesn't mean you will never serve If you all you do is try to accomplish will of God you will miss it To be an effective Martha you must first be an engaged Mary Before the disciples went out to do they first spent time being in his presence John 15:1-8 God wants you to produce fruit Fruit of the Spirit = Love, Joy, Peace, kindness, self-control... Fruit is born by being attached to the vine (Jesus) One way we stay attached to the vine through prayer Prayer is the root of all fruit Want much fruit? Much prayer Want love? Pray Want joy? Pray Want peace? Pray Much prayer = much fruit Prayer is like breathing air Affects every area of life I know praying long can be hard Prayer is not about length but depth Gettysburg address Edward Everett spoke 2 hrs Lincoln spoke 2 min Prayer = depth not length We pray because we have a relationship with God God loves you and wants to hear from you You can go to God before you get attacked September 2022 = Demonic Attack I did not handle everything well but I believe God taught me something You might be under attack and maybe this will help you I read a passage probably 80 times this week Philippians 4 Philippians 4:4 Rejoice IN all things not for all things Even in the attacks we still rejoice The attack of the enemy is to manipulate you emotionally The enemy wants to get you to level 10 where you don't think straight 99% of the stuff we worry about never happens but it paralyzes us Paul is going to show how our emotional well being begins with rejoicing in Him Emotional well being is important because we are interconnected Verses 5-7 I read this over and over because I was under attack and did not feel like rejoicing, I was on edge, and anxious about everything I read this and I'm really encouraged because Paul says in every situation Every situation includes the problems I go through My problems are welcome in God's presence You don't have to wait for it to get to level 10 to bring it to Him You can bring it to Him when it’s at level 1 Instead of letting the attack grow, instead of letting the problem get out of control you can involve God early in the process Paul says, "If you come to God in prayer then the peace of God will guard your hearts and minds." Guard is a military term To guard is to keep the enemy out Your Heart = Emotions Your Mind = Thoughts

