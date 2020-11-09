Reportaż Spotkanie Grupy Bilderberg 2015 w Telfs-Buchen, Austria.

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Reportaż Spotkanie Grupy Bilderberg 2015 w Telfs-Buchen, Austria.
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53 views • November 09, 2020
Niniejszy reportaż jest skrótem wydarzeń ze spotkania Grupy Bilderberg 2015, które odbyło się w Telfs-Buchen w Austrii. Oprócz wybranych zdjęć z lokalizacji dookoła Hotelu Interalpen w materiale znajdują się zdjęcia z protestów które miały miejsce w miasteczku Telfs.
Na szlaku górskim udzielił nam wywiadu Paul Joseph Watson z Infowars.com, a na protestach w Telfs Łukasz Rudkowski z WeAreChange.org. (strona na Youtube)
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/reportaz_spotkanie_grupy,p1525788005
Na szlaku górskim udzielił nam wywiadu Paul Joseph Watson z Infowars.com, a na protestach w Telfs Łukasz Rudkowski z WeAreChange.org. (strona na Youtube)
Więcej: http://www.prisonplanet.pl/polityka/reportaz_spotkanie_grupy,p1525788005
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