Pentagon Bus Crash Leaves 10 War Dept Injured. SPLC Fraud Charges Linked to Biden 2020 Election Win

Bus crash near Pentagon injures 23, including 10 War Department personnel. An OmniRide and Fairfax Connector collided on Metro Access Road at approximately 7:20 a.m. A Friday morning bus crash near the Pentagon injured 23 people, including 10 Department of War personnel, according to a statement from the Pentagon Force Protection Agency Corporate Communications Office. "At approximately 7:20 a.m. today, an Omni Ride and a Fairfax Connector transit bus collided on the Metro Access Road. Twenty-three passengers were injured. Ten of the twenty-three injured passengers are Department of War personnel," the statement obtained by Fox News read. "First responders transported 18 individuals to local hospitals for further medical evaluation and treatment. Five passengers were treated on site and released on their own recognizance," the statement said. Photos from the scene show a blue Omniride bus abutted against a red Fairfax Connector.





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