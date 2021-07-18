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Adverse reaction for months, seizures up to 6 a day, after covid experimental injection
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124 views • July 18, 2021
May 2021/Mai 2021/Mayo 2021 - USA
en - Adverse reaction for months and no medical help, no diagnosis, seizures up to 6 a day, after covid experimental injection
fr - Effets indésirables pendant des mois et aucune aide médicale, aucun diagnostic, convulsions jusqu'à 6 fois par jour, après injection expérimentale covid
es - Reacción adversa durante meses y sin ayuda médica, sin diagnóstico, convulsiones hasta 6 al día, después de la inyección experimental covid
en - Adverse reaction for months and no medical help, no diagnosis, seizures up to 6 a day, after covid experimental injection
fr - Effets indésirables pendant des mois et aucune aide médicale, aucun diagnostic, convulsions jusqu'à 6 fois par jour, après injection expérimentale covid
es - Reacción adversa durante meses y sin ayuda médica, sin diagnóstico, convulsiones hasta 6 al día, después de la inyección experimental covid
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