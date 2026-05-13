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They Erased 5,000 Years of Culture. Now They're Coming for Ours. w/ Leeshai Lemish
Man in America
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What if the most powerful government on Earth has been trying to silence an American dance company for 20 years and almost nobody noticed? In this interview, Shen Yun founding emcee Leeshai Lemish exposes the CCP's decades-long campaign to destroy traditional culture, first in China and now here in America, what it means for your family, and how one company has refused to be silenced for twenty years. Watch the documentary Unbroken for free until the end of May: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKjWhwzCXj4 Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy