Chinese Banks Facing Huge Losses

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https://gnews.org/post/p146t66e7
08/04/2022 At the postal Savings Bank of China and China construction bank, mortgages accounted for 34% of total lending at the end of 2021, above a regulatory cap of 32.5% for the biggest banks. An international credit rating agency also raised the alarm about China’s property market. Last week, credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings, or S&P said that China’s real estate sales would decrease by about 30% this year, the drop doubled the firm’s forecast and the warning sign is alarming.