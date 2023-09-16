Create New Account
RFK: A VERY DANGEROUS MAN. CDC AND W.H.O. PUPPET
Published Yesterday

I could like RFK... But thats got nothing to do w it. It's time we start listening to these people when they tell us who they are

Yep. I said it. They're all bad. And for those that wanna jump on RFKs nuts with our ACTUALLY doing their research... Or just ignoring simple truths becuz we want someone to believe in so badly. Look, we have him making statements about how he feels. And he KEEPS failing. Saying that he would do "Whatever the CDC and WHO recommend at the time".  That's all I need to hear. That's it. Can I ask, what else does one need to hear? He's beholden to pharma, CDC and WHO, just like every other "Democrat". Just saying .. he's literally trying to say the Maui fires were climate change guys... So, he's in on it. Plain and simple. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]

