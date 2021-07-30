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How to Set Financial Goals
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20 views • July 30, 2021
How do you set your financial goals? Are they based on your desires OR is programming and conditioning dictating your financial decisions? To hear my tips on how to set financial goals that feel good for you- watch this 2 minute video!
Here's another video I think you would like: You Are Your Own Best Teacher. Don't forget to hit the subscribe button for more paradigm shifting wealth consciousness content like this.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Here's another video I think you would like: You Are Your Own Best Teacher. Don't forget to hit the subscribe button for more paradigm shifting wealth consciousness content like this.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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