Trump Declares ‘Major Combat Operations in Iran’ Have Begun

President Trump announced at 2:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 28, 2026, that "the United States military began major combat operations in Iran," declaring the objective as defending the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime" and reiterating that Iran "can never have a nuclear weapon."

Explosions were confirmed across multiple Iranian cities simultaneously, including central and eastern Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah, with AFP journalists on the ground in Tehran observing at least two large blasts and thick plumes of smoke rising over the capital.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a full nationwide state of emergency, shut down Israel's entire civilian airspace, ordered citizens to remain near bomb shelters, and described the joint operation as a "preemptive attack" to "remove threats to the State of Israel" — with a senior Israeli security official warning the public that Iran's retaliation "will be substantial and lethal."

The operation follows the first Israel-Iran war of June 2025, in which Israel's Operation Rising Lion eliminated Iran's top military leadership and the U.S. followed with Operation Midnight Hammer — striking Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan with B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles — after which a ceasefire was brokered but immediately violated by Iran's accelerated rebuilding effort.

Iran used the post-ceasefire period to construct deeper hardened nuclear sites, pour reinforced concrete over damaged facilities, accelerate construction at a buried site near Natanz, and reconstitute its ballistic missile stockpile to near pre-war levels — all while blocking IAEA inspectors from its most sensitive nuclear sites for nine consecutive months.

Trump's ten-day ultimatum issued February 19 expired without a deal after three rounds of talks in Oman and Geneva collapsed — Iran refused to transfer its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and would not discuss its ballistic missile program under any framework, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling that refusal "a big, big problem."

The warning signs in the 72 hours before the strikes were unambiguous — Britain withdrew its entire Tehran embassy staff, Turkey cancelled all flights to Iran, the U.S. authorized diplomatic families to leave Israel and Lebanon, two American carrier strike groups were pre-positioned in the region, and U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft were photographed at Ben Gurion Airport days before the operation began.

Iran's retaliatory capacity remains real and dangerous — it struck al Udeid Airbase in Qatar during the first conflict, has rebuilt its medium-range missile stockpile to pre-war levels, and commands active proxy forces through Hezbollah in Lebanon, Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen, all of whom have already issued fresh threats in response to Saturday's strikes.

Unlike Operation Midnight Hammer, which was a targeted one-night strike on nuclear infrastructure, Trump's declaration of "major combat operations" signals an ongoing, large-scale campaign — one that analysts say is likely designed to overwhelm Iran's missile production facilities, launchers, stockpiles, and air defense systems before the regime can fully organize its response.

The article frames Saturday's strikes as the inevitable result of Iran's repeated exploitation of diplomatic frameworks to buy time — from the 2015 JCPOA to the June 2025 ceasefire — arguing that the Trump administration ultimately concluded that allowing Iran to continue rebuilding its nuclear program and reconstituting its arsenal was a risk no longer acceptable to American national security.





Read More: https://discern.tv/israel-launches-preemptive-strike-on-iran-as-tehran-explosions-signal-new-phase-in-middle-east-war/