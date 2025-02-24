BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Past Cutter Says Media Major Contributor to Skyrocketing Self-Harm Crisis - Ashley Taylor
Counter Culture Mom
2 months ago

Being a teenager can be overwhelming, but for Ashley Taylor, it was the beginning of a deep and confusing pain that she didn’t understand. When Ashley was younger, she engaged in self-harming practices that some may have trouble understanding. She explains that self-harm is an indication of pain in the heart and soul, and as a method kids use to try and escape their suffering. Parents should address it immediately without condemnation and take practical steps to protect their child and create an environment that cultivates healing. Ashley discusses the impact harmful media, particularly secular music, can have on a teenager’s psyche, and how self-harming has the same effect as a drug: teens will always chase the same high they got the first time they experienced it. Thankfully, Ashley heard about salvation through faith via Christian music.



TAKEAWAYS


Parents should be alert for signs of self-harm in their teens and maintain healthy communication with your kids at all times


Some signs include: wearing long sleeves in hot weather, being secretive, dressing differently, and finding sharp objects in their rooms


Lots of modern, secular music can trigger dark and depressing feelings


Most self-harmers will try to hide what they’re doing but simultaneously hope that someone will also find out and help them



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call, Text or Chat: 988


🔗 CONNECT WITH ASHLEY TAYLOR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asmithtaylor


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualkidsemotionalteensmentalcutterself harmsecular musictina griffincounter culture mom showashley taylor
