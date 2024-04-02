Free Hip Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Fine-tuning on the Left Hip Back

In this short session I column out over the Left Hip with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome the challenges of feelings regarding things we want to be doing but are not doing. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.