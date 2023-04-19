https://gettr.com/post/p2erlbu6fc6

4/17/2023 【Miles Insight】Nicole: The NFSC members have demonstrated that Chinese people are brave enough to speak out for the truth through recent rallies, as well as participation in the hearing held by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. This has totally refreshed the world’s perception of the NFSC members.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC





4/17/2023 【Nicole看七哥】妮可：通过最近的各项集会和参加美国国会联邦政府武器化委员会，新中国联邦人树立了中国人敢于为真相而发声的形象，刷新了国际社会对新中国联邦人的认知

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



