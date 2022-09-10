Create New Account
The Perfect Iodine For Mega Dosing (50mg Per Drop)!
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The Perfect Iodine For Mega Dosing (50mg Per Drop)!


Something I use with my clients and that I recommend to people that contact me online and in person is the Iodine mega dose protocol which I have talked about in various videos before such as the "The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 ".


The standard Iodine mega dose is 100mg and normally people would get a Lugols Iodine Solution 5% which only gives you 6.25mgs per drop, so to take reach 100mg of Iodine you would need to take 16 drops which is not ideal Lugols Iodine Solution for mega dosing.


In this video, I share an exciting announcement from the sponsor of my video "Sacred Purity" and their launch of one of the most unique one of kind super strength Lugols Iodine which is a 50% solution.


In this video, I go into all the reasons why Sacred Purity's Lugols Iodine Solution is superior to most other Lugols Iodine Solutions sold out there, why it's perfect for mega dosing, and how it will save you so much money when mega dosing and much more.


