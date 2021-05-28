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SHOULD I GET THE COVID-19 SHOT? PRO-VACCINE SCIENCE, OR SOCIAL MANIPULATION AND PROPAGANDA?
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12 views • May 28, 2021
REQUIRED VIEWING!!! This is an EXCELLENT overview of everything that legitimate scientists and researchers know about Covid-19 and the experimental gene therapy injections that Corporate Media, Big Pharma, and other Powers That Be are calling "vaccines".
Is the video correct? See the following site for sources. We encourage you to check them for yourself.
Source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/covid-vaccine-secrets/resources/
Originally seen on Jim Fetzer's BitChute channel, https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZEVBlRIyKbM/
Is the video correct? See the following site for sources. We encourage you to check them for yourself.
Source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/covid-vaccine-secrets/resources/
Originally seen on Jim Fetzer's BitChute channel, https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZEVBlRIyKbM/
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