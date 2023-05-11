https://gettr.com/post/p2gp5i3e8c1
Ye Jianming, who disappeared in 2019, was not the first spy chief of the CCP spies who have been infiltrating this country, in Capitol Hill, in the White House.
2019年失踪的葉簡明並不是第一位潛入美國國會山、白宮的中共特務頭子。
@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen
