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Guess Who Paid Authors of Pfizer Vaccine Study
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160 views • March 08, 2021
Reuters claimed in their news stories that this Israeli study found Pfizer Vaccine for COVID 19 very effective. This is a lie as the study is inherently pseudo-science, using a flawed design, and based on the assumption that if symptoms don’t happen after vaccination, it means the vaccine prevented infection. I exposed the study’s flaws in my bog https://erniespeaks.com/2021/03/07/reuters-falsely-claims-care-home-deaths-unrelated-to-pfizer-shot/.
In this video, I provide the details of the authors’ conflict of interest as they received funding from the very company whose vaccine they find effective: Pfizer.
Visit my site http://www.ernestdempsey.com/ for more articles.
In this video, I provide the details of the authors’ conflict of interest as they received funding from the very company whose vaccine they find effective: Pfizer.
Visit my site http://www.ernestdempsey.com/ for more articles.
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