Rybar Live Special Military Operation, May 25-26
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 25-26

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«The enemy also did not abandon attempts to attack our infrastructure. One of the downed drones was recorded as far away as the Orenburg region. It traveled over 1,500 kilometers»

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

