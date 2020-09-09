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EP 2106-6PM DUTCHSINSE REPORTS: Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from Cali to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE
The Pete Santilli Show
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47 views • September 09, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2106
TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 08, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:  https://evault.video/view?l=1337601620

Malheur.. of all the places in the world.. or a satellite parked above it…. what are the chances?! Who could be involved up in Malheur or UP ABOVE MALHEUR in space? smh facepalm Best view of the beam seen in full HD 1080p at 11:34 or so. another good view at 13:20 or so… In a very strange turn of events, upon the upload and premiere of this video on youtube..    EP 2106-6PM DUTCHSINSE REPORTS: Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from Cali to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE – The Pete Santilli Show  https://bit.ly/3jWXQ1y 

SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. David E. Martin is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. He is the developer of the first innovation-based quantitative index of public equities and is the Managing Partner of the Purple Bridge Funds.  He is the creator of the world’s first quantitative public equity index – the CNBC IQ100 powered by M·CAM.  Actively engaged in global ethical economic development, Dr. Martin’s work includes financial engineering and investment, public speaking, writing and providing financial advisory services to the majority of countries in the world.  His work has been the subject of two internationally awarded documentaries, Patent Wars which highlights his work on reform of the global innovation system and Future Dreaming: A Conversation with David Martin which is a dialogue about humanity and its optimal interaction in the universe.  He has spoken at the United Nations General Assembly on citizen-led peacemaking initiatives and has been featured on Bloomberg television and HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver .. http://www.davidmartin.world/  https://www.youtube.com/c/DavidMartinWorld  https://www.amazon.com/Lizards-Eat-Butterflies-Self-Help-Addiction/dp/1735011207

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