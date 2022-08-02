Pelosi Apocalypse

World War Nancy

* This is one of the weirdest moments in the weirdest [p]residency in American history.

* The [Bidan] administration is provoking a hot war with China — but why?

* It only makes sense if he’s intentionally trying to weaken and destroy the U.S.

* What’s happening in China looks very much like what happened in Ukraine earlier this year.

* The least-capable possible emissary is sent to a flashpoint in a far-away part of the world in order to provoke a violent response.

* This is lunacy.

* What the hell is going on?

* This seems like a systematic attempt to end the U.S.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-biden-admin-provoking-war-china





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 August 2022