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Dr Andy Wakefield Lets Loose on Fauci!
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13624 views • July 28, 2021
Dr. Andy Wakefield, turned documentary maker 'Vaxxed' joined Stew Peters for an extremely candid and authentic interview, where Wakefield revealed that the COVID 'vaccine' has killed more people than all other vaccines COMBINED since tracking began.
Credit Stew Peters and Dr Andy Wakefield
www.StewPeters.tv | www.1986theact.com
Credit Stew Peters and Dr Andy Wakefield
www.StewPeters.tv | www.1986theact.com
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