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InfoWars - Retired Lt. Colonel Dr. Robert Bowman warns against the dangerous move away from our political, and cultural moorings - 3-07-2011
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Retired Lt. Colonel Dr. Robert Bowman was a full-time whistle-blower and activist for peace and justice for the last 29 years of his life. President Reagan's Joint Chiefs of Staff called him into the Pentagon and pleaded with him to warn Congress and the American people of the "military lunacy" of the Reagan "Star Wars" scheme. Colonel Bowman was the director of the "Star Wars" programs under Presidents Ford and Carter and knew well the enormous dangers the upgrades and alterations the Reagan program posed were a threat to our national security. Bowman personally briefed dozens of Senators and members of Congress and gave over 5,000 speeches against Reagan's "Star Wars." This was instrumental in keeping weapons out of space and preventing nuclear war. Dr. Bowman spells out the problems we are facing as our leaders move us slowly away from our time honored ecclesiastical, political, and cultural moorings. His knowledge in this arena is unparalleled.

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weaponsspacenuclear warstar warsdr bob bowman
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