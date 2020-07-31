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Pedo Race Baiters Gaslight America
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220 views • July 31, 2020
Cancel Queen Chrissy Teigen is currently watching her plastic reputation burn. Teigen has reportedly blocked one million followers and deleted nearly 30,000 tweets. After being outed as an Epstein associate and tweeting pedophilic ramblings. Meanwhile, spoiled elitist TV personality Nick Cannon, fueled by his generation’s race to stupidity flaunted his racism on his own syndicated podcast.
Cannon was quickly cancelled by CBS after making anti Semitic comments. However, the anti white comments were simply ignored by the mockingbird race war media.
Cannon was quickly cancelled by CBS after making anti Semitic comments. However, the anti white comments were simply ignored by the mockingbird race war media.
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