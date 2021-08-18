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Whistleblowers lift the lid on Covid-19 censorship, care home neglect and vaccine deaths
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593 views • August 18, 2021
Whistleblowers lift the lid on Covid-19 censorship, care home neglect and vaccine deaths
https://www.facebook.com/ickonicmedia/videos/836620443703188
https://davidicke.com/2021/08/16/whistleblowers-lift-the-lid-on-covid-censorship-care-home-neglect-and-vaccine-deaths-right-now-ickonic/
Whistleblowers lift the lid on Covid censorship, care home neglect and vaccine deaths
Right Now has uncovered some of the biggest scandals of the past year thanks to courageous whistleblowers.
Catch our biggest moments uncovered by those brave enough to speak out.
https://www.facebook.com/ickonicmedia/videos/836620443703188
https://davidicke.com/2021/08/16/whistleblowers-lift-the-lid-on-covid-censorship-care-home-neglect-and-vaccine-deaths-right-now-ickonic/
Whistleblowers lift the lid on Covid censorship, care home neglect and vaccine deaths
Right Now has uncovered some of the biggest scandals of the past year thanks to courageous whistleblowers.
Catch our biggest moments uncovered by those brave enough to speak out.
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