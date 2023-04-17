Create New Account
There Is Forgiveness
Fire & Grace Church
Published a day ago |

March 19th, 2023

After he denied Jesus, Peter wept bitterly; do you hate it when you sin? No one is immune to Satan's tricks and temptation, but we all must choose to ask for forgiveness and continue moving forward. God is faithful to forgive us because He truly loves us and wants all of us to live with Him forever. Jesus will let you get right back up and on His path again, don't be afraid to turn to Him!

"...When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him." Isaiah 59:19b

