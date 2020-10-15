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Harassed with Organized Gang Stalking Noise Harassment Campaign'
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43 views • October 15, 2020
NSA Whistleblower William Binney: https://youtu.be/LCXpRnshgwQ
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/08/04/fbi-informant-crimes-report/2613305/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unethical_human_experimentation_in_the_United_States
www.targeted.one
Well publicized case which started when couple refused to sell property to Fire Chief!
https://youtu.be/YCnDMpD5rQ4
targeted individual playlist Corrupt Harris County Police, FBI, FIRE, ETC
Stalking and Noise Harassment Campaign Continues from town to town. This at the Camelot Inn IH 10 Houston close to the HEB where Harris County Fire #26 felt the need to take my picture as I was already recording now 24/7 to document continued Stalking. 9/11 grassroots organizer from Alaska. Stalked heavily since 2012
Well publicized case which started when couple refused to sell property to Fire Chief!
https://youtu.be/YCnDMpD5rQ4
This was done also in the original FBI Cointelpro program that targeted, stalked, harassed, and murdered activist. My mail has been stolen in two different states since 2012.
The FBI started this campaign of terror against me one day after a 35-40 man raid on my Anchorage Alaska property in 2012 with a warrant for tenant Steve Landers. I awoke the next morning to start my car and had 4-5 cars lining the street start up and proceed to follow me everywhere I went. This has continued till this day. After this event I have suffered almost constant break-ins to property, the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in possessions and property damage, Arson, windows broken out of house, drugging, poisoning, set up by Harris County Police, vehicle tampering, electronic warfare, etc, etc, etc.
These are the same illegal crimes the FBI committed that were exposed in the 1970s and they continue today, many civilians have died as a result of their actions, this is murder and these criminals must be prosecuted.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/08/04/fbi-informant-crimes-report/2613305/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unethical_human_experimentation_in_the_United_States
www.targeted.one
Well publicized case which started when couple refused to sell property to Fire Chief!
https://youtu.be/YCnDMpD5rQ4
targeted individual playlist Corrupt Harris County Police, FBI, FIRE, ETC
Stalking and Noise Harassment Campaign Continues from town to town. This at the Camelot Inn IH 10 Houston close to the HEB where Harris County Fire #26 felt the need to take my picture as I was already recording now 24/7 to document continued Stalking. 9/11 grassroots organizer from Alaska. Stalked heavily since 2012
Well publicized case which started when couple refused to sell property to Fire Chief!
https://youtu.be/YCnDMpD5rQ4
This was done also in the original FBI Cointelpro program that targeted, stalked, harassed, and murdered activist. My mail has been stolen in two different states since 2012.
The FBI started this campaign of terror against me one day after a 35-40 man raid on my Anchorage Alaska property in 2012 with a warrant for tenant Steve Landers. I awoke the next morning to start my car and had 4-5 cars lining the street start up and proceed to follow me everywhere I went. This has continued till this day. After this event I have suffered almost constant break-ins to property, the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in possessions and property damage, Arson, windows broken out of house, drugging, poisoning, set up by Harris County Police, vehicle tampering, electronic warfare, etc, etc, etc.
These are the same illegal crimes the FBI committed that were exposed in the 1970s and they continue today, many civilians have died as a result of their actions, this is murder and these criminals must be prosecuted.
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