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Kash Patel Having A Beer With 'Q' [JFK.jr] Bible Code By: Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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400 views • March 02, 2022
29 Adar 1, 5782
March 2, 2022

Shalom Everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

I have been saying for some years that JFK.jr is still alive and that he is 'Q' on the earth.

We see Kash Patel, Chief of Staff to Acting U.S. Defense Chris Miller under President Trump said on February 25, 2022 that "that he was having a beer with 'Q'"!

So lets go into the Bible Code and see if this is recorded in his time line and see if he is referring to JFK.jr ?

This video is called: Kash Patel Having a Beer With 'Q' [JFK.jr] !

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)

Links:
https://poal.co/s/QStorm/507715
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/8393


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Keywords
qanonpresident trumpjfkqjfkjrvice presidentcyruschris millerjohn kennedy jrbeer with qkash patel
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