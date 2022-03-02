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Kash Patel Having A Beer With 'Q' [JFK.jr] Bible Code By: Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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400 views • March 02, 2022
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March 2, 2022
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for some years that JFK.jr is still alive and that he is 'Q' on the earth.
We see Kash Patel, Chief of Staff to Acting U.S. Defense Chris Miller under President Trump said on February 25, 2022 that "that he was having a beer with 'Q'"!
So lets go into the Bible Code and see if this is recorded in his time line and see if he is referring to JFK.jr ?
This video is called: Kash Patel Having a Beer With 'Q' [JFK.jr] !
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
https://poal.co/s/QStorm/507715
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/8393
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
March 2, 2022
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for some years that JFK.jr is still alive and that he is 'Q' on the earth.
We see Kash Patel, Chief of Staff to Acting U.S. Defense Chris Miller under President Trump said on February 25, 2022 that "that he was having a beer with 'Q'"!
So lets go into the Bible Code and see if this is recorded in his time line and see if he is referring to JFK.jr ?
This video is called: Kash Patel Having a Beer With 'Q' [JFK.jr] !
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai (Sammy)
Links:
https://poal.co/s/QStorm/507715
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/8393
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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