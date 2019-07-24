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Officials say USS Boxer may have downed 2 Iranian drones last week
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2 views • July 24, 2019
Defense official says sailors and Marines onboard the USS Boxer saw one of the drones go down, the other disappeared from radar and was believe destroyed.
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