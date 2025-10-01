The Role of Nutrition and Antioxidants in Sun Protection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fear of the sun is a sign of nutritional deficiency. Your body’s ability to handle solar radiation depends on your internal antioxidant levels. Foods rich in anthocyanins—like blackberries and blueberries—act as internal sunscreen by protecting against UV damage. Health comes from within.
#Antioxidants #SunProtection #Nutrition #Anthocyanins #EatClean
