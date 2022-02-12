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We're NOT in this altogether...the bait and switch edition PT. 2 7.25.20
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0 view • February 12, 2022
This Channel is used by The Lord to share Life's Standards according to The Holy Bible,which is GOD'S WORD. Everything that The God of Heaven has made has a purpose.He never made ANYTHING to "just run",but rather to have a PURPOSE and a Function.
EVERYTHING is to Honor and Glorify Him...that means ALL of Creation...everything in Heaven AND on earth AND in the Sea beneath...There is ONE Message from God,which is HE AND HE ALONE IS God...He desires ALL of us to follow and Worship HIM. NOT doing so,will keep us SEPARATED FROM Him and thus we will walk APART FROM Him. Heaven is for those who DO follow Him and who give their lives to Him,but Hell is for those who reject Him and who reject HIS plan of Salvation,which is in The Person of Jesus Christ.No matter WHAT WE say,or think,GOD says "You MUST be Born AGAIN to enter into Heaven"...
The name of this Ministry is "The Word of God,through Jesus Christ,Street & Outreach Ministry",and the name of this Telecast is "The Word of God,TJC,S&O Telecast",and The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the purpose for this Channel.
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE: https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information: https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
©copyright 2020 ©copyright 2022
**THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT
EVERYTHING is to Honor and Glorify Him...that means ALL of Creation...everything in Heaven AND on earth AND in the Sea beneath...There is ONE Message from God,which is HE AND HE ALONE IS God...He desires ALL of us to follow and Worship HIM. NOT doing so,will keep us SEPARATED FROM Him and thus we will walk APART FROM Him. Heaven is for those who DO follow Him and who give their lives to Him,but Hell is for those who reject Him and who reject HIS plan of Salvation,which is in The Person of Jesus Christ.No matter WHAT WE say,or think,GOD says "You MUST be Born AGAIN to enter into Heaven"...
The name of this Ministry is "The Word of God,through Jesus Christ,Street & Outreach Ministry",and the name of this Telecast is "The Word of God,TJC,S&O Telecast",and The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the purpose for this Channel.
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE: https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information: https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
©copyright 2020 ©copyright 2022
**THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT
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